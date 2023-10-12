NBA Star Miles Bridges Finds Himself in More Trouble
NOT AGAIN
The Charlotte Hornets are “aware” of the latest reports surrounding NBA star Miles Bridges and the franchise is “in the process of gathering more information” after a criminal summons was issued against the 25-year-old Wednesday for violating a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property, ESPN reported. A spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina confirmed to the network that Bridges also has an unserved arrest warrant, which was issued Jan. 2 for violating a domestic violence protective order. The most recent incident that landed Bridges in hot water this week occurred on Tuesday and was with the same woman involved in a felony domestic violence case which Bridges pleaded no contest to last November. The case centered on his then-girlfriend, who Bridges allegedly assaulted in front of their two children in May 2022. He was sentenced to three years probation without jail. The forward was also given a number of other terms to obey, which included staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with the woman involved.