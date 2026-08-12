NBA Star Abruptly Announces Retirement After 18 Seasons

NBA guard Russell Westbrook has announced his retirement from the NBA in a social media post shared Wednesday. “Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end,” the 37-year-old said. “You had to be there. And now it’s over.” Selected with the overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, the UCLA alum has spent 18 seasons in the league with seven teams. He averages 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. The California native spent 11 seasons with Oklahoma City Thunder, where he won MVP in 2017. The guard ends his career ranking 14th on the all-time scoring list, with 27,176 points, and fifth on the all-time rebounds list. Excel Sports Management founder and CEO Jeff Schwartz released a statement prior to Westbrook’s retirement announcement regarding veteran players. “Incredible, the Lakers sell for $12B, yet teams won’t spend on older vets because of current CBA rules. Thank you, Union.” There has been no confirmed reason for Westbrook’s retirement.

Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end.



You had to be there. And now it’s over. pic.twitter.com/6YoOW8WyIV — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 12, 2026

ESPN