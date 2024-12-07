Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘Oppenheimer’ Actor Comes Out as Trans-Masculine and Non-Binary
NEW THEM
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 12.07.24 8:33AM EST 
Published 12.07.24 8:30AM EST 
Emma Dumont attends the "Locke & Key" Series Premiere Photo Call at the Egyptian Theatre on February 05, 2020
“Oppenheimer” star Emma Dumont said she will go by Emma professionally and Nick in their personal life. Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Oppenheimer star Emma Dumont confirmed to TMZ via a rep that they are now using they/them pronouns as a trans-masculine and non-binary person. “They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,” said the rep, adding that Dumont will go by Emma professionally. Dumont is best-known for portraying Oppenheimer’s sister-in-law Jackie Oppenheimer in the 2023 Oscar-winning blockbuster. They have also portrayed Lorna Dane/Polaris in Fox’s 2017 X-men adaptation series The Gifted, also scoring a role in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Licorice Pizza. Next they are set to star in a film called The New Me, about a young mother struggling to connect with her baby and husband, according to IMDb. The film does not have a release date yet, but Dumont has changed updated their listed pronouns on Instagram to reflect their life update. “Only call me Nick if ur cool okay?” they wrote on their updated Instagram profile.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star ‘Not Doing Well’ Amid Alzheimer’s Battle
PRAYERS FOR THE PATRIARCH
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 12.07.24 9:07AM EST 
Phil Robertson of A&E's Duck Dynasty addresses the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on February 27, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservative activists attended the annual political conference to discuss their agenda.
“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson addresses the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 27, 2015. Kris Connor/Getty Images

The family of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson, 78, said he is in the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s and battling another blood-born disease that is “causing problems with his entire body.” Robertson’s son Jase broke the news Friday on an episode of the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast. “Phil’s not doing well. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems,” said Jase, 55. He added, “And he has early stages of Alzheimer’s. So, if you put those things together, he’s just not doing well.” Robertson rose to fame with the popularity of the hit 2012 A&E show, which followed the Louisiana family of seven as they operated their lucrative duck call and decoy business, Duck Commanders. When the show ended in 2017, Robertson became a conservative figurehead with his support of President-elect Donald Trump. According to Jase, Robertson is hoping to return to hosting the podcast. “I’m like, ‘Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was,’” said Jase. “He’s like, ‘Tell me about it.’”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Keep Your Friends’ Skin and Hair Glowing All Winter Long With These Beauty Gifts
SLEIGH
AD BY Avon
Updated 12.06.24 11:39AM EST 
Published 12.05.24 12:00AM EST 
A woman holding up a small gift box. The box is a light red while the bow is dark red.
Avon

If you’re trying to pick up gifts for the loved ones on your list, here’s a tip: everyone appreciates the gift of softer and more manageable hair and skin. The Avon Company, North America has been in the beauty industry for over a century and stocks some of the trendiest skin care, fragrances, and personal care items on the market. These curated picks ensure your giftee will be glowing even on the dullest winter day.

This moisturizer tackles one of winter’s biggest annoyances—chapped lips. It has a hydration-boosting formula that counteracts dry air while visibly softening lips and adding a glossy hint of color.

Beyond Glow Lipcerin Hydrating Tinted Lip Care
Buy At Avon$20

Free Shipping

Cold air strips away the skin’s natural moisture, which leads to cracking and flaking. The Beyond Glow Serum uses vitamin B3 to strengthen the skin’s barrier against colder temperatures and even out skin tone.

Beyond Glow Snail Mucin Complex & Niacinamide Serum
Buy At Avon$34

Free Shipping

This replenishing hair mist uses rice water—a popular traditional beauty treatment in Asia—to revitalize and nourish dull and damaged hair.

Organist Rice Water Moisture Replenish Hair Mist
Buy At Avon$24

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Angry NBA Star Flips Off Referee as He Gets Ejected From Game

VIRAL MOMENT
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 12.07.24 10:02AM EST 
Published 12.07.24 10:01AM EST 
Zach Collins #23 of the San Antonio Spurs is ejected during game against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Frost Bank Center on December 6, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Zach Collins of the San Antonio Spurs was ejected during a game against the Sacramento Kings. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

A Friday night NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs’ and the Sacramento Kings culminated in a tense moment after Spurs power forward Zach Collins was ejected from the game and flipped off a referee in anger. Collins was called for a hard foul on Kings’ star Domantas Sabonis and proceeded to protest the referee’s decision. This led to him receiving a technical foul, his second in just two quarters, prompting his removal from the game—but not before Collins gave the ref a piece of his mind by giving him the finger. Collins was then seen being consoled by his coaches before he headed off to the locker room. The Spurs ultimately lost 140-113 to the Kings, but the viral moment rippled through the internet. The Sporting News reported that Collins could receive a fine for the gesture, and social media commentators seemed to agree. “Welp there’s a suspension and a fine,” wrote one commentator on X. Another added, “Enjoy your 1 game suspension.” While other fans questioned the referee’s call after two other players, including Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, faced similar ejections. “I like how all ejection in 3 games are against the kings,” a commentator added.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
NYPD Finds Backpack They Believe Belonged to Healthcare CEO Shooter
ON THE RUN
Alex Rees 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 12.07.24 3:26AM EST 
Published 12.06.24 8:44PM EST 
Brian Thompson, suspected shooter
NYPD/UnitedHealth Group

New York Police Department officials confirmed Friday they believe the man who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown hotel on Wednesday morning has since fled the city, but they are continuing to search for evidence related to the crime—and the man responsible. Multiple news sources now report that authorities have found a backpack in the southern part of Central Park that they believe may have belonged to the as-yet unidentified shooter. The backpack was found along a possible escape route the suspect may have taken as he cycled through the park after the “targeted” attack on 50-year-old Thompson, as he was set to attend a meeting with United Healthcare investors. It has been sent, unopened, to a forensics lab for testing, according to CNN. Other evidence that the police have found so far include a burner phone, water bottle, a Starbucks coffee cup and even a candy wrapper.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This Performance-Enhancing Ring Vibrator Is Perfect for Couples
CAME FOR THE VIBES
Davon Singh
Published 11.19.24 2:13PM EST 
A person holding MysteryVibe's Tenuto Mini Vibrator on a bed with white bed sheets.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sex toys are a fun and spicy way to add more excitement to the bedroom. However, most are designed for solo pleasure—which is a lot less exciting.MysteryVibe solved this issue with its Tenuto 2 vibrator. Now, MysteryVibe has improved its design and effectiveness in the new Tenuto Mini.

The secret to the Tenuto Mini is the three robust motors that deliver powerful vibrations on key erogenous zones at the head or base of the penis. It’s made with a water-resistant and flexible silicone that fits most penis sizes, soft or hard. The vibrations stimulate the penis to increase blood flow and arousal for harder erections.

Tenuto Mini
30% off the original price
Buy At MysteryVibe$174

Free Shipping

However, that’s not all this small-yet-mighty vibrator can do. The Tenuto Mini keeps men harder longer. Slide the vibrator down to the base of the penis to gently constrict blood flow, extending performance and pleasure. Plus, those powerful motors don’t forget the clit exists, stimulating it as well for mind-blowing pleasure.

Everything can be controlled via buttons on the vibrator itself or Bluetooth with the free companion app—opening up a whole new avenue of pleasure and play. With the app, you or your partner can explore and control 16 different vibrational intensity levels, fine-tuning the vibrator to both of your likings. Once you nailed it, save the vibration patterns for quick access for the next time. The only limitation is your imagination. Worried about privacy? MysteryVibe thought of that. The packaging is discreet and—as a bonus—the shipping is free.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Nick Fuentes Charged With Battery After Allegedly Macing, Shoving Woman
CONSEQUENCES
William Vaillancourt
Updated 12.07.24 3:28AM EST 
Published 12.06.24 8:38PM EST 
Nick Fuentes, the leader of a Christian based extremist white nationalist group speaks to his followers, 'the Groypers.' in Washington D.C. on November 14, 2020.
Nick Fuentes Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

White nationalist and antisemitic podcaster Nick Fuentes was charged with battery last week after he allegedly assaulted a woman outside his Chicago-area home earlier in November. According to a Berwyn Police Department report obtained by The Smoking Gun, the woman, 57-year-old Marla Rose, said Fuentes “opened the door and immediately sprayed her face with pepper spray and pushed her with both hands on her upper body, causing her to fall backwards down the stairs and onto the concrete below.” Fuentes then grabbed her phone and went inside before coming back out with it moments later, according to the report. Video of the incident circulated online Friday, and Fuentes posted his apparent mugshot. Rose told the responding officer she had seen Fuentes’ post about abortion reading “Your body, my choice. Forever,” and initially wanted to record video of his property. A witness then encouraged her to speak with Fuentes, according to the report. Fuentes, the report states, told the responding officer he “posted a political joke online” and has since receiving death threats and unwanted visitors. He then “became uncooperative,” the report notes. Fuentes was charged and released on Nov. 27, and has a court date of Dec. 19.

Read it at Chicago Sun-Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Manslaughter Charge Dismissed Over New York Subway Chokehold Death
JURY DEADLOCK
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

William Vaillancourt
Updated 12.06.24 7:35PM EST 
Published 12.06.24 1:19PM EST 
Daniel Penny returns to the courtroom after a break during his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 03, 2024 in New York City. Closing arguments have ended and the jury is expected to deliberate in the trial in trial of Penny, 26, a former Marine, who is charged in the death of Jordan Neely by choking him during an altercation involving panhandling on a New York City subway car.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A manslaughter charge against Daniel Penny was dismissed Friday after a Manhattan jury couldn’t agree whether the former Marine was guilty in the death of Jordan Neely. The judge in the case, Maxwell Wiley, allowed prosecutors to have the charge dropped, while Penny’s attorneys had wanted Wiley to declare a mistrial. Penny still faces a charge of criminally negligent homicide for putting Neely in a six-minute chokehold on the New York City subway in May 2023, in an incident largely caught on cameras. Penny’s attorneys argued their client was justified in using the chokehold because witnesses had claimed Neely’s behavior was threatening, and that he had told passengers, “Somebody’s going to die today.” Prosecutors, meanwhile, noted that no witnesses had testified that Neely brandished a weapon or touched anybody, and that Penny kept Neely in the chokehold long after other passengers left the train. The manslaughter charge had carried a 15-year maximum prison sentence; for the lesser charge, Penny could face up to four years if convicted. The jury of seven women and five men will deliberate further on Monday.

Read it at New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Star Chuck Norris’ Mother Dies at 103
REST IN PEACE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 12.06.24 8:59PM EST 
Published 12.06.24 7:15PM EST 
Actor Chuck Norris speaks with the media prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016
The martial arts practitioner announced that his mother passed away on Wednesday. Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images

Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris announced that his mother Wilma has died at age 103. The martial arts star posted on Instagram Friday that his mother had passed away on Wednesday and “went home to be with Jesus.” Norris remembered his mother as “a woman of unwavering faith, a beacon of light in our lives.” Her love “reflected God’s grace,” said Norris, and his earliest memories are of her teaching him the importance of kindness. “I am so thankful for the countless lessons she shared, the prayers she lifted for us, and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day,” said Norris. Wilma grew up “in abject poverty” in Oklahoma, Kansas and California, married Norris’ father, Ray, and raised three boys. Despite her life’s struggles, Norris said his mother “filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish.” He added, “We love you, Mom. Until we meet again.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
One of Diddy’s Accusers Revealed as Ex-Wife of NHL Player
'NOT INTIMIDATED'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.07.24 3:28AM EST 
Published 12.06.24 7:07PM EST 
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Anna Kane
Getty Images

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has been revealed to be Anna Kane, the ex-wife of an NHL player Evander Kane, according to a new report. Once listed as Jane Doe, Kane added her name to court documents in order to continue her lawsuit. “I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager,” Kane’s said in a statement to TMZ via her attorney. “Defendant’s demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated.” In the lawsuit, Kane alleged that she was only 17 years old and still in high school when she encountered Combs. The suit claims that she met Combs at a recording studio in New York City, and that he and others supplied her with drugs and sexually assaulted her, according to TMZ. “I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me,” Kane told TMZ.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Premium Photo Printer Is $70 Off for a Limited Time
DEAL ALERT
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 12.02.24 4:12PM EST 
HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
HP.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s not every day that you can score a deal on a high-quality printer at a lower cost. Investing in a quality printer for your home or office is a game-changer, and while it’s not the most fun purchase, it’ll pay for itself in a couple of months. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay full price for a solid printer, thanks to HP’s current sale. Right now, you can score the HP Envy Inspire 7955e, the brand’s premium at-home photo printer for $70 off. If you’re looking for a solid holiday gift that they’ll actually use, the deluxe multi-purpose printer is a great choice—especially for photographers and anyone who works from home.

HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
$70 Off
Buy At HP

The all-in-one printer is also designed with HP’s Wolf Essential Security system to keep your information secure and keep hackers out. Plus, unlike other printers that require you to get your hands dirty to replenish the ink, this one offers a 15-second mess-free ink refill experience with bottles that can be plugged into the tank. Say goodbye to messes and hello to your new printer. Best of all? For a limited time, score three months of Instant Ink with HP+.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Demi Moore Shares Update on Bruce Willis Dementia Battle
Health Update
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.07.24 3:50AM EST 
Published 12.06.24 5:23PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central) Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

Demi Moore revealed how actor Bruce Willis is coping almost two years after his dementia diagnosis. Ex-wife Moore answered questions on CNN about his ongoing health battle, saying that he “in a very stable place at the moment.” “I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely,” Moore said. “It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this, to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy.” In 2022, Willis’ family announced his aphasia diagnosis, a language disorder that makes it hard for those to communicate or understand others. In 2023, they learned the aphasia was a result of frontotemporal dementia. “I’ve known that something was wrong for a long time. It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss,” his daughter Tallulah Willis wrote in Vogue in 2023. “I find that I’m trying to document, to build a record for the day when he isn’t there to remind me of him and of us.” His second wife, Emma Heming Willis, currently is the actor’s carer. Moore emphasized that Willis’ condition is “very difficult,” and said that she wouldn’t wish it on anyone. “There is great loss,” Moore said. “but there is also great beauty.”

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Actor Dies at 84
R.I.P.
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.07.24 3:56AM EST 
Published 12.06.24 4:34PM EST 
Thom Christopher holds his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award at the 19th Daytime Emmy Awards, United States, 23rd June 1992. He won for his portrayal of Carlo Hesser in One Life to Live.
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Soap opera star Thom Christopher died on Dec. 5 at the age of 84. Christopher starred as villain Carlo Hessler on the long-running soap One Life to Live. Former co-star Anthony Crivello announced his death in a Facebook with a heartfelt message. “He was always a gentleman, always supportive, and he and his wife Judith who preceded him in death, were always gracious to me and welcoming,” Crivello, who played Christopher’s son, wrote. Christopher’s wife Judith died in 2019. “May Thom fly on Wings of Angels to be beside his beloved Judith, and may they enjoy each other’s company once again, beside the ‘Pearly Gates’ of heaven.” Christopher appeared on the series from 1991 to 2008. One Life to Live ran from 1956 until 2013. In 1992, he won a daytime Emmy for best supporting actor for his work on the show.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
us newsNYPD: UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killer Escaped Under Our Nose
Emell Derra Adolphus
exclusiveModerators Delete Reddit Thread as Doctors Torch Dead UnitedHealthcare CEO
Sean Craig
us newsUnitedHealth CEO Whines About Offensive Comments After Colleague’s Murder
Emell Derra Adolphus,
Liam Archacki
scoutedThis Performance-Enhancing Ring Vibrator Is Perfect for Couples
Davon Singh
media‘Morning Joe’ Guest Hits Back After Host’s On-Air Apology to Fox News
William Vaillancourt