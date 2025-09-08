NBA Star’s Sister Killed in Shooting at Apartment
Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid, has been shot and killed, just weeks before the start of the NBA season. Police have arrested Reid’s partner, 29-year-old Shaquille Green, who was spotted fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting took place at an apartment complex in Jackson Township on Saturday. He has been charged with her murder. In a post on Facebook, Reid’s other sister, Jakahya, labelled Green a “coward,” and wrote, “My sister has a name. She is not just some girl; she’s not just the [NBA superstar] sister. She has a name, and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her or don’t mention her at all.” Reid is yet to comment publicly on the shooting, but shared pictures of himself and his sister as children on Instagram following the news. The Timberwolves star previously spoke of the influence his sister played in his life growing up, telling an interviewer in 2023, “My older sister is super protective, she treats us like she’s our parent. Because I was the only boy, everybody was always paying attention to me because I was playing basketball in another city. Everybody made sure I was ok.”