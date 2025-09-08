Cheat Sheet
NBA Star’s Sister Killed in Shooting at Apartment

TAKEN TOO SOON
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.08.25 8:49AM EDT 
Published 09.08.25 7:49AM EDT 
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 9: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after a play in the first quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at Target Center on April 9, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 9: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after a play in the first quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at Target Center on April 9, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid, has been shot and killed, just weeks before the start of the NBA season. Police have arrested Reid’s partner, 29-year-old Shaquille Green, who was spotted fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting took place at an apartment complex in Jackson Township on Saturday. He has been charged with her murder. In a post on Facebook, Reid’s other sister, Jakahya, labelled Green a “coward,” and wrote, “My sister has a name. She is not just some girl; she’s not just the [NBA superstar] sister. She has a name, and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her or don’t mention her at all.” Reid is yet to comment publicly on the shooting, but shared pictures of himself and his sister as children on Instagram following the news. The Timberwolves star previously spoke of the influence his sister played in his life growing up, telling an interviewer in 2023, “My older sister is super protective, she treats us like she’s our parent. Because I was the only boy, everybody was always paying attention to me because I was playing basketball in another city. Everybody made sure I was ok.”

Read it at US Magazine

2
Survival Show Becomes Reality After Contestant Goes Missing in Forest
EMBARRASSING
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.08.25 6:00AM EDT 
MSP Seventh District
MSP Seventh District

A YouTube survival challenge turned into a real-life emergency after a contestant vanished for nearly 18 hours in the Michigan wilderness before being found safe, authorities said. The 36-year-old Californian woman was last seen leaving the show’s base camp around 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 to search for water. When she failed to return, organizers launched their own search before calling police at 5 a.m. the following morning. The coordinated operation unfolded in Pigeon River State Forest in Charlton Township, a sprawling, swampy landscape still scarred by a freak ice storm in March. Michigan State Police deployed canine teams and a helicopter, with Trooper 6 ultimately spotting the missing woman deep in the forest at 10:40 a.m. “Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded … to assist the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office in locating a 36-year-old woman missing from California,” police said on X. “At approximately 10:40 a.m. Trooper 6 located the missing woman and directed the canine units to her. Law enforcement officers and firefighters were able to walk her out of the woods safely.” She endured rain and cold but managed to walk out under her own power. EMS released her with no serious injuries.

Read it at Up North Live

3
Fugitive Father Shot Dead by Police in Front of Child
TRAGIC END
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.08.25 8:19AM EDT 
Published 09.08.25 6:31AM EDT 
Tom Phillips and his children, Jayda, 11; Maverick, 9; and Ember, 8.

Tom Phillips disappeared with Jayda, 11; Maverick, 9; and Ember, 8, in 2021.

New Zealand Police

Fugitive father Tom Phillips, who spent nearly four years on the run after abducting his three small children, has been shot dead by police following a botched armed robbery in the New Zealand countryside. Phillips became involved in a deadly shootout after robbing a farm supplies store in the Waikato area and attempting to evade police on a quad bike with one of his children in tow. When a set of road spikes burst his tires, he began shooting at officers with a “high-powered rifle,” hitting one in the head, before being killed by officers returning fire. The child was taken into custody and helped lead police to a remote campsite in the wilderness, where their young siblings were found. The three children, aged 9, 10, and 11, are believed to be in contact wth their mother, who says she is “deeply relieved” the ordeal has ended. Police had avoided a high-stakes confrontation with Phillips over fears his children may be harmed, and described the incident as a “devastating outcome for all involved.” The wounded officer is described as having “critical, but survivable” injuries and is recovering in a nearby hospital.

Read it at Stuff.co.nz

4
Iconic ’70s Rock Band Founder and Frontman Dies at 81
GOODBYE STRANGER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.08.25 7:26AM EDT 
Published 09.08.25 5:40AM EDT 
Rick Davies of Supertramp performs in concert at the Palau Sant Jordi on September 18, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Rick Davies of Supertramp performs in concert at the Palau Sant Jordi on September 18, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty Images) Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Legendary Supertramp co-founder and frontman Rick Davies has died at 81 after fighting cancer. The British songwriter, who penned “Goodbye Stranger” and “Bloody Well Right,” died at home in Long Island, the band said in a statement announcing his death. The band said, “The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies, after a long illness. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies.” The Guardian reports Davies was diagnosed with the bone marrow-attacking multiple myeloma in 2015. Born in Swindon in 1944, he was the only original member still in the band after the other co-founder, Roger Hodgson, left the band in 1983 to pursue a solo career. Disputes about royalties blighted their relationship. In a social media post, the band also paid tribute to Davies for his “warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue.”

Read it at The Guardian

5
Donald Trump Has Used This Phrase 194 Times Already in 2025
GROUNDHOG DAY
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.07.25 9:36PM EDT 
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-hyperbole-economy-border-318dd6c8a0c97b0a261adc8e282550f1
President Donald Trump speaks to the media while signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on September 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed executive orders which included the renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

What is Donald Trump’s most overused phrase? While he’s fond of “sad,” “beautiful,” “tariffs” and “thank you for attention to this matter,” there’s one sentence the president just keeps on repeating. As far back as 2017, websites were doing supercut reels on Trump’s reliance on the phrase, “Like you’ve never seen before.” Whether it be money, state dinners, or airports like you’ve never seen before, he is in a constant state of promising something unprecedented. Before being elected last year, Trump was stating that groceries had gone up “at levels that nobody’s ever seen before” and spoke about the “Kamala crime wave” that was “going on at levels that nobody has ever seen before.” This year, he’s stopped crime, boosted the military, and the economy like you’ve never seen before. A 2024 search by The Atlantic found Trump had already uttered the phrase “nobody has ever seen before” around 1000 times. He has already used some variation of “like you’ve never seen before” 194 times this year, according to Roll Call Factba.se, which tracks his statements. A new report by the Associated Press states the president’s default hyperbole is no accident. “For extreme responses, everything demands an extreme context,” Brian Ott, a communication professor at Missouri State University said. White House spokesperson Liz Huston told the Associated Press: “Repetition is the key to any good messaging and President Trump is the greatest communicator in the history of American politics.” Roll Call’s Bill Frischling explained the phrase seemed to be a verbal tic for Trump, used only when he is going off-script, as he shies away from it in his social media posts.

Read it at Associated Press

6
‘Machete’ Actor Danny Trejo, 81, Forced to Shut Down Death Rumors
‘VERY MUCH ALIVE’
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.07.25 8:07PM EDT 
Danny Trejo is seen arriving at the Premiere of 'Hubbard Street' on June 8, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Danny Trejo is seen arriving at the Premiere of 'Hubbard Street' on June 8, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) MEGA/GC Images

Actor Danny Trejo has taken to Instagram to let the world know he is not dead, despite what you may have seen online to the contrary. “Thank you all for your concern but I am very much alive,” the 81-year-old star of Machete, From Dusk to Dawn and Spy Kids wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Someone is spreading fake news.” The rumors gained weight when actor John Leguizamo shared a mock-up of a fake death tribute post on Instagram on Saturday, which had been circulating online from a fake social media site. The traction of the post forced Trejo to shut down the reports. Trejo remains a prolific working actor in movies and TV, appearing in the 2024 films The Night They Came Home and Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox. His most recent work has been providing voice-overs for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ninja Turtles, Futurama, Chibiverse and Krapopolis. On August 29, Trejo appeared at a special Los Angeles screening of Machete last month and took part in a pre-screening conversation with screenwriter Álvaro Rodríguez.

7
‘White Lotus’ Star Marries Model After Postponing Ceremony
I DO
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.07.25 4:01PM EDT 
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 09: Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France.
Arnold Jerocki/Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest son Patrick Schwarzenegger tied the knot to Abby Champion Saturday after postponing the ceremony due to White Lotus. Patrick, 31, who followed in his famous father’s footsteps to become an actor, got married to the model in a luxurious, star-studded ceremony at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho. The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family, including Chris Pratt, who is married to Patrick’s sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Actors Rob Lowe and Jason Isaacs were also in attendance. Patrick and Abby, 28, got engaged in December 2023 after dating for eight years, but had to push back their ceremony due to his filming schedule for White Lotus. Patrick, who appeared on the third season of the show as Saxon Ratliff, recalled the moment on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Finally a year and a half ago, we got engaged, and it was our moment,” he said. “It was this great thing, and about a few days later, I booked White Lotus." Filming the hit HBO show required Patrick to film in Thailand for the next seven months, but the actor said his fiancée did not mind. “She was ecstatic because she’s a huge fan,” he said.

Read it at Page Six

8
JFK’s Grandson Says He’s Eyeing a Run for Congress
RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.07.25 7:08PM EDT 
Published 09.07.25 2:26PM EDT 
Jack Schlossberg speaks during the presentation of the 2025 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award to former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, "for putting his life and career on the line to ensure the constitutional transfer of presidential power on January 6, 2021," at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 4, 2025.
Faith Ninivaggi/Faith Ninivaggi/REUTERS

President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Shlossberg announced he is looking into running for Congress in New York on Sunday. Schlossberg, who is a writer and political commentator, shared that he will form an exploratory committee to prepare for the potential campaign. Schlossberg made the announcement via X with the simple message “Hey guys ? have formed an exploratory committee.” The only grandson of the former president also posted a poll on Instagram asking his 703,000 followers if he should run for office, with 91% of voters affirming the decision. The announcement follows the opening of a seat in New York’s 12th congressional district after Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said he would not seek re-election. If Schlossberg enters the race, the 32-year-old will compete alongside non-profit CEO Liam Elkind and state Assemblyman Micah Lasher for the seat. Other names floated include Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, former Rep. Carolyn Maloney and state Assemblyman Alex Bores. Schlossberg, a Harvard graduate and Democratic political commentator, has frequently made headlines for criticizing the public health policies of his Trump-aligned, first cousin once removed, RFK Jr.

Read it at Axios

9
Billy Porter Battles ‘Serious Case’ of Sepsis and Ends Broadway’s ‘Cabaret’ Run
GET WELL SOON
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.07.25 5:08PM EDT 
Published 09.07.25 5:04PM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Billy Porter attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England.
Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images

Actor Billy Porter will no longer star in Broadway’s Cabaret after falling ill with a “serious case” of sepsis, prompting the show to move up its closing date. While Porter was initially expected to perform as the Emcee in the musical for 13 weeks until Oct. 19, the shows final performance date is now set for Sept. 21. According to an Instagram post, Porter’s role will be replaced by Marty Lauter and David Merino for the final two weeks. “His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule,” the post read. Producer Adam Speers said in a statement that closing the musical earlier than expected was a “painful decision.” “Billy was an extraordinary ‘Emcee’ bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future,” said Speers. 55-year-old Porter, who began his Broadway career since 1991, also revealed in 2021 that he has been battling HIV since his diagnosis in 2007. The Kinky Boots star decided to announce his diagnosis because “shame is destructive - and if not dealt with, it can destroy everything in its path.”

Read it at Today

10
Biden’s Skin Cancer Surgery Scar Spotted as He Attends Mass
OUCH
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.07.25 3:15PM EDT 
President Joe Biden arrives at the funeral for former governor and U.S. Representative Mike Castle at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Greenville, August 22, 2025.
William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal/Imagn

Joe Biden, 82, appears to be on the mend after undergoing skin cancer surgery. The 46th president was photographed leaving Saturday Mass at his local church in Wilmington, Delaware, showing a large scar on his forehead, the New York Post reported. Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery—a common procedure in which thin layers of skin are cut away until no signs of cancer remain, a spokesperson revealed after he was seen sporting a bandage on his head last month. In February 2023, doctors removed a lesion from his chest that was later confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma, a slow-growing and treatable form of cancer. The former president has been facing several health battles in recent months. His office announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to his bones after doctors found a nodule on his prostate. His team asserts that the prostate cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the Post reported.

Read it at New York Post

