NBA Superstar Says NBA Superstars are ‘A*****es’
Shaquille O’Neal has a simple reason for not texting fellow stars: he can’t stand them. The four-time NBA champion told the New York Post he has deliberately distanced himself from celebrity culture for more than a decade. “I don’t like athletes or superstars because they’re a–----es,“ he said. O’Neal said he prefers to keep things low-key, ditching entourages and focusing instead on business ventures and fan interactions. “I want to be a regular guy,” said the 54-year-old. Off the court, the former Lakers star has built an impressive resume, earning a bachelor’s degree, an MBA, and Ed.D. He said he pursued them to model the value of education for his children and young fans. O’Neal is now working toward a fourth degree while expanding his real estate portfolio, including major developments in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. For a man who once dominated the game, he doesn’t seem to be missing the locker room.