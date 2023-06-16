NBA Suspends Ja Morant for 25 Games Over Instagram Gun Video
TAKE A SEAT
The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games over his “reckless” conduct, the league confirmed on Friday. The disciplinary action came in response to a May livestreamed Instagram video in which Morant appeared to be holding a gun, several months after he was suspended for waving an apparent gun during a video filmed at a nightclub. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver wrote in a statement. “For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” At just 23 years old, Morant has already twice been named an NBA All-Star and has become well-known for his electrifying, daredevil-like moves on the court—but recent controversies have threatened to derail his road to superstardom.