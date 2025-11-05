NBA Team Orders Trump to Stop Using Its Logo to Troll Dems
The White House posted and deleted an altered New York Knicks logo that read “TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT,” after being reportedly contacted by the NBA team. The Tuesday post followed Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory over Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s mayoral race. The White House voluntarily took down the post on Wednesday after the team reached out, a source close to the Knicks told Front Office Sports. “The Knicks remain neutral on political matters,” the team said in a statement to the outlet on Wednesday. “We hope all our elected officials, whether current or recently elected, do a great job in office.” The post comes as Trump’s latest attack against the city’s mayor-elect. The president previously threatened to arrest Mamdani if he defied ICE raids in the city, and also claimed he’d look into potentially deporting the Uganda-born immigrant. In late October, the Knicks sent Mamdani a cease and desist letter for his own edited version of the team’s logo, which read, “NEW YORK ZOHRAN.” Mamdani took down the post after the Knicks reached out to his campaign, expressing concerns that the ad appeared as if the team was endorsing him, sources close to the Knicks told the outlet.