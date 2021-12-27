CHEAT SHEET
NBA to Let Fully Vaxxed Players, Coaches Test Out of Quarantine After Six Days
The NBA has had enough with 10-day quarantines. The league told its teams Monday it would allow fully vaccinated personnel—including players, coaches, staffers, and referees—to test out of quarantine after six days, with sources telling ESPN the shift stems from its own data and expert guidance. The move comes after nearly 200 players have had to enter the league’s health and safety protocols in the last two weeks from either testing positive for COVID-19 or getting exposed to it, forcing multiple games to be rescheduled. The requirements forced some teams to bring back players it had benched for not being vaccinated, including the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving—who subsequently ended up in the league’s COVID protocols.