CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
NBA to Paint Black Lives Matter on Disney World Courts: Report
SPEAKING OUT
Read it at ESPN
The NBA is planning to paint Black Lives Matter on the sidelines of its arenas at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, ahead of the restart of its season in July. The WNBA is also considering painting the phrase at its court at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for the start of its next season. Some WNBA players have reportedly pushed the league to also paint “Say Her Name” in honor of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a no-knock warrant search in March. Chris Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association, said the union was working with the NBA to allow players to wear personal social justice messages on their jerseys instead of their name.