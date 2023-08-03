NBA Vet Gets 10-Year Sentence for Brazen League Insurance Scam
STEAL
Terrence Williams, the ringleader behind a multi-million dollar scheme that defrauded the NBA’s insurance plan, was hit with a 10-year sentence on Thursday for spearheading the scam. Williams led a group of more than a dozen other former players who submitted false claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, defrauding the program out of about $5 million. He even “recruited medical professionals and others to expand his criminal conspiracy and maximize his ill-gotten gains,” according to a DOJ press release announcing his sentencing. Williams was indicted in 2021, eventually pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Drafted 11th overall by the then-New Jersey Nets in 2009, Williams had an underwhelming four-year career before leaving the league in 2013.