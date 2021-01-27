CHEAT SHEET
NBA Writer and Anchor Sekou Smith Dies of COVID-19
NBA.com writer and NBA TV anchor Sekou Smith has died of complications from COVID-19, according to statements released Tuesday. He was 48. Smith created both the Hang Time Blog and Hang Time Podcast while working for NBA.com. A longtime sports reporter, he also covered basketball for the Indianapolis Star and Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is survived by his wife and three children. Turner Sports said in a statement, “We are all heartbroken over Sekou’s tragic passing. His commitment to journalism and the basketball community was immense and we will miss his warm, engaging personality. He was beloved by his Turner Sports and NBA friends and colleagues.”