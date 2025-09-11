NBA’s First Openly Gay Player Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Is an HGTV home reno series starring Drew Barrymore on the way? Probably not—this week marks the sixth season of her eponymous program, The Drew Barrymore Show—but it seems the former child star is doubling down on her interior design career by creating a “wellness room” for the Real Simple Home 2025.

In Barrymore’s cover interview with Real Simple editor in chief Lauren Iannotti, the actress explained that the room was designed to be a place of calmness and presence, something akin to a spa waiting area. The project is a part of an annual initiative by Real Simple, where interior designers come together to transform a space into an elaborate dream home. In 2025, though, there were two spaces: one by professional designers, another by content creators.

“The room should represent how to lower your eyelids, calm your nerves. Not think about this morning or this afternoon, but just be,” the 50-year-old actress, known for her iconic roles in movies such as The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, and the Charlie’s Angels reboot, told the magazine.

So, what exactly is a wellness room? For starters, it’s all very...pink.

The walls of this “feel-good room” are painted a shade of terracotta, a color Barrymore finds “very soothing and calming.” The room features workout gear, including balance blocks, ankle weights, fitness mats, and even an exercise ball, all in shades of light green and earthy baby blue—and all very aesthetically pleasing, of course.

In her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore sits down on a couch with celebrities from Demi Moore to Michelle Obama, so it’s only fitting that her wellness room includes a sofa from Barrymore’s own Walmart line, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, paired with a mustard-yellow bar cart from the same line. The cart that holds potted plants, drinking glasses, and cucumber-infused water. (“In a spa waiting room, they always have that little vat of cucumber water,” explained Barrymore.)

Barrymore has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her taste in home design in the past, posting peeks at her kitchen, bedroom, and walk-in closet in 2024 on TikTok.

The room stands in contrast to the bold interiors of previous Real Simple homes, but perhaps this tranquil terracotta domicile has more in common with the Hollywood Hills mansion Barrymore permitted Radiohead to record its 2011 album, The King of Limbs. Who wouldn’t trust a wellness room approved by Thom Yorke?