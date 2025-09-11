NBA’s First Openly Gay Player Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Actress From Beach Party Movies Dies Aged 82
REST IN PEACE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 3:25PM EDT 
Pictured: Actress Salli Sachse.
Facebook/Kip Ives

Actress Salli Sachse, who starred in the popular beach party movies and appeared in The Trip, has died at the age of 82 Monday. While the cause of her death is unknown, Sachse died at her home in California City according to her niece, Catherine Schreiber. Born Sally Irene Rogers, Sachse got her start acting in beach party movies in 1964 after she was discovered on a beach near her home in La Jolla, California. She later signed a seven-year contract with American International Pictures. The former Miss America contestant appeared in about 20 films between 1964 and 1969, including Muscle Beach Party and Bikini Beach in 1964, Beach Blanket Bingo and How to Stuff a Wild Bikini in 1965, and The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini in 1966. Sachse’s most notable role is arguably in the 1967 film The Trip, where Sachse portrayed a woman named Glenn alongside Peter Fonda. Sachse’s last acting role was in 1969 on an episode of CBS’ drama series Mannix. Sachse also pursued photography, touring alongside Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young for two years as the band’s personal photographer. She briefly moved to Europe as a painter, before returning to the U.S.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
MAGA Reps Want to Put a Charlie Kirk Statue in the Capitol
'HONOR HIS LEGACY'
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 09.11.25 3:31PM EDT 
Published 09.11.25 3:23PM EDT 
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., talks with reporters
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is petitioning House Speaker Mike Johnson to erect a statue of Charlie Kirk in the Capitol following the late conservative influencer’s assassination. In a letter she posted to X, Rep. Luna placed blame for Kirk’s assassination on “hateful rhetoric from the Left” and argued a statue of Kirk would “stand as a reminder that political disagreement must never be answered with violence.” According to NOTUS reporter Reese Gorman, the petition is supported by Georgia GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde, who said, “We have a statue of MLK in the Capitol, don’t we?” The letter has been signed by 16 members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. The letter circulates the day after Luna made headlines for raging at Democrats after a Congressional moment of silence for Kirk, 31. Luna interrupted the moment by screaming, “Y’all caused this!” She later defended her outburst on X by repeating the sentiment that Democratic rhetoric led to Kirk’s killing.

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Tired of Laces? Slip Into These Comfy Sneakers Instead
KICKIN’ IT
AD BY QVC
Published 09.11.25 12:00AM EDT 
Skechers Slip-ins GO WALK FLEX Walking Sneakers on a purple and blue background.
QVC

Picture this: you’re walking on a beautiful trail, your favorite song is playing, every step in perfect rhythm—then it happens. Your right sneaker starts to loosen. Step by step, it comes undone, and just like that the moment has been ruined. Step into these curated Skechers and Clarks picks from QVC that make laces optional and keep your feet happy all season long.

Clarks Collection Lace-Up Sneakers
Originally $80
Buy At QVC$$60

Free Returns

This sneaker from the legendary shoemaker Clarks blends street-style vibes with the brand’s signature comfort. It has functional laces for a custom fit, but the convenient side zip makes slipping in and out easy. Plus, padding in the tongue and heel collar provides extra comfort and support where you need it. Whether you wear them with trousers or jeans, these versatile leather sneakers put the exclamation point on any outfit.

Skechers Slip-ins GO WALK FLEX Walking Sneakers
Originally $90
Buy At QVC$73

Free Returns

These lightweight sneakers from Skechers are true hands-free slip-ins. The stretch laces don’t need to be tightened or loosened; they give you a snug fit—with or without socks—every time. The sneakers also have Skechers GO WALK FLEX technology that provides support, shock absorption, and bounce. If you ever get them dirty on a walk, don’t worry—they’re machine washable.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
See Everything in Drew Barrymore’s Profoundly Pink ‘Wellness Room’
NO PLACE LIKE HOME
Roosa Rahkonen
Updated 09.11.25 3:30PM EDT 
Published 09.11.25 3:15PM EDT 
Drew Barrymore at the Paley Museum in New York City on September 9, 2024.
Drew Barrymore at the Paley Museum in New York City on September 9, 2024. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Is an HGTV home reno series starring Drew Barrymore on the way? Probably not—this week marks the sixth season of her eponymous program, The Drew Barrymore Show—but it seems the former child star is doubling down on her interior design career by creating a “wellness room” for the Real Simple Home 2025.

In Barrymore’s cover interview with Real Simple editor in chief Lauren Iannotti, the actress explained that the room was designed to be a place of calmness and presence, something akin to a spa waiting area. The project is a part of an annual initiative by Real Simple, where interior designers come together to transform a space into an elaborate dream home. In 2025, though, there were two spaces: one by professional designers, another by content creators.

“The room should represent how to lower your eyelids, calm your nerves. Not think about this morning or this afternoon, but just be,” the 50-year-old actress, known for her iconic roles in movies such as The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, and the Charlie’s Angels reboot, told the magazine.

So, what exactly is a wellness room? For starters, it’s all very...pink.

The walls of this “feel-good room” are painted a shade of terracotta, a color Barrymore finds “very soothing and calming.” The room features workout gear, including balance blocks, ankle weights, fitness mats, and even an exercise ball, all in shades of light green and earthy baby blue—and all very aesthetically pleasing, of course.

In her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore sits down on a couch with celebrities from Demi Moore to Michelle Obama, so it’s only fitting that her wellness room includes a sofa from Barrymore’s own Walmart line, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, paired with a mustard-yellow bar cart from the same line. The cart that holds potted plants, drinking glasses, and cucumber-infused water. (“In a spa waiting room, they always have that little vat of cucumber water,” explained Barrymore.)

Barrymore has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her taste in home design in the past, posting peeks at her kitchen, bedroom, and walk-in closet in 2024 on TikTok.

The room stands in contrast to the bold interiors of previous Real Simple homes, but perhaps this tranquil terracotta domicile has more in common with the Hollywood Hills mansion Barrymore permitted Radiohead to record its 2011 album, The King of Limbs. Who wouldn’t trust a wellness room approved by Thom Yorke?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

NBA’s First Openly Gay Player Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

BOUNCE BACK STRONG
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 2:50PM EDT 
Jason Collins posing for a picture.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Seasoned NBA star Jason Collins has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement announcing Collins, 46, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Collins started and ended his career with the Brooklyn Nets, retiring in 2014. The NBA veteran created waves in the sports industry when he came out as gay in 2013, becoming the first active athlete from one of the four major North American professional team sports to do so. “If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand,” said Collins. In June of this year, he married his longtime partner, Brunson Green. Collins’ family has asked for privacy during this time, but invites fans to show their support and send prayers for the star’s recovery. “Sending our love and support to @jasoncollins98 and his family,” the Nets posted on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Clear a Stuffy Nose in Minutes With This Sound Therapy Headband
BREATHE EASY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.25 2:14PM EDT 
SoundHealth's new SONU Headband. The headband and packaging are on a white table. The headband is black with two purple circles. The packaging is a white and purple with the word SONU on it and a picture of the headband.
SoundHealth

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Few things are more frustrating than a stuffy nose and sinus pressure, whether from allergies or illness. As the air turns colder and drier with the change of seasons, congestion can make it tougher to breathe, sleep, or go about your day. If you’re looking for a drug-free remedy that actually works, Soundhealth’s new FDA-approved headband may help. The headband uses sound therapy to relieve nasal congestion in minutes—no side effects or mess. The Sonu Band uses AI technology to produce acoustic frequencies personalized to your face. Before putting the headband on, patients can Sonu. It creates a digital map of their sinuses to calculate the optimal frequency for relief. The app also offers detailed insights into personalized allergy forecasts and voice-enabled nasal breathing assessments.

When the headband is put on, it uses the optimal sound waves based on your facial scan to gently vibrate the nasal cavities to reduce swelling, open passages, and drain mucus. According to the brand, the Sonu is the only FDA-approved device equivalent to or better than the leading nasal steroid spray, calming down symptoms of allergies, inflammation, and congestion. If you’re looking for quick relief from congestion, pressure, and pain sans meds or sprays, this wearable is the ultimate alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
U.S. Deaths Will Exceed Births Sooner Thanks to Trump
BABY BUST
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.11.25 10:37AM EDT 
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - JULY 29: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kisses three-month-old Kellen Campbell, of Denver, right, and holds six-month-old Evelyn Keane, of Castel Rock, Colo., after Trump's speech at the Gallogly Event Center on the campus of the University of Colorado on July 29, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - JULY 29: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kisses three-month-old Kellen Campbell, of Denver, right, and holds six-month-old Evelyn Keane, of Castel Rock, Colo., after Trump's speech at the Gallogly Event Center on the campus of the University of Colorado on July 29, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images) Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

The nation’s population is expected to be smaller and grow more slowly over the next three decades due to the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. A Congressional Budget Office report states that the U.S. population will reach 367 million by 2055, a reduction of 5 million from earlier forecasts. Deaths are also expected to outpace births by 2031, two years earlier than anticipated, creating a paradox where fewer migrant families will be present to have children, leading to a population decline that can only be countered by allowing more immigrants into the country to counterbalance it. Fertility rates have also declined more than expected, according to a report from the CDC. The CBO estimates that around 290,000 immigrants will be forcibly removed from the country between 2026-2029, with a further 30,000 “voluntarily” deporting themselves. This results in a labor force with fewer working-age adults, which could stifle economic expansion. While the CBO still projects positive net immigration for 2025, it cautions that its forecasts are highly sensitive to policy changes. A detailed economic forecast, based on the new projections, is expected to be released on Friday.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Grand Slam Champ on Raya After Splitting With Wife of 15 Years
BREAK POINT
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 1:30PM EDT 
Jamie Murray and Alejandra Gutierrez posing for a picture.
Eamonn McCormack/Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Jamie Murray, the brother of former No.1 ranked tennis player Andy Murray, and his wife, Alejandra Gutierrez, have divorced after 15 years of marriage, a rep told The Sun. Murray, the seven-time Grand Slam winner, has joined Raya, a members-only dating app used by celebrities. On the app, he describes himself as an athlete who “travels the world playing tennis.” The two separated last year and divorced in August. Murray’s spokesperson released a statement saying the couple is going through an “extremely difficult time.” A family friend told The Sun, “It’s a really sad situation,” and later stated, “They’re working hard to make it as amicable as possible between them at this stage. The family member also confirmed that Murray is trying to move on by meeting new people on dating sites. The couple wishes to separate amicably and continue caring for their young daughter, Ava.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
John Ritter to Be Honored on 22nd Anniversary of Death With TV Marathon
REMEMBRANCE MARATHON
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.11.25 2:29PM EDT 
Published 09.11.25 2:19PM EDT 
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 26: THREE'S COMPANY - "Lee Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother" - Season Four - 2/26/80, Jack's (John Ritter) jealousy of his brother Lee got really serious when Lee makes a play for Chrissy (Suzanne Somers, right). Joyce DeWitt (Janet) also stars., (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
The marathon is in collaboration with The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health and will begin airing on Pluto TV's 24/7 Three's Company channel at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

The long-running sitcom Three’s Company is having a special tribute marathon on Thursday to honor the 22nd anniversary of John Ritter’s death. The marathon is in collaboration with The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health and will begin airing on Pluto TV’s 24/7 Three’s Company channel at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. In addition to episodes selected by original cast members and Ritter’s family, including Ritter’s son, Tyler Ritter, TV stars Adam Devine, Kaley Cuoco, and Jason Alexander are also handpicking some of their favorites. Some episodes that were chosen include “Double Trouble” by Devine, where Ritter pretends to be his own cowboy hat-wearing twin, and Cuoco, who starred with Ritter in 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, chose “Up in the Air,” which she called the “best episode of all time of almost any show ever.” Ritter died in 2003 of a “dissection of the aorta,” after collapsing on the set of his ABC comedy 8 Simple Rules.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Big News Announced About ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3
TELL ME LIES
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 2:07PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: (L-R) Bob Greenblatt, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Casey Bloys attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

HBO’s psychological dark comedy series Big Little Lies has been officially renewed for a third season, six years after the end of the second season. While rumors have previously circulated about a potential third season, with actress Nicole Kidman hinting in Nov. 2023 that the show might return nothing had been confirmed until now. The star-studded show will be executively produced by Francesca Sloane, known for co-creating the 2024 spy series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, according to Variety. Other executive producers include show writer David E. Kelley, along with Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, both of whom will lead the star-studded cast. Sloane, who is slated to write the first episode, recently signed a two-year deal with the streaming service. The show first aired back in Feb. 2017, and garnered critical acclaim; the first season earned 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight of them. Additional cast members include Divergent alums Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, Jurassic Park star Laura Dern, Succession actor Alexander Skarsgård, and Severance regular Adam Scott. The show’s second season debuted in June 2019, with The Devil Wears Prada veteran Meryl Streep joining the cast. It remains unknown when the new season will be released.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Writing on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on Paper
NEW DROP
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.25 2:21PM EDT 
A woman wearing a blue shirt putting her reMarkable Paper Pro Move tablet into her brown shoulder bag.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.

This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”

Remarkable Paper Pro Move Digital Notebook
See At Remarkable

Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.

You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Downton Abbey’ Stars Reveal They Secretly Married
HAPPILY EVER AFTER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.11.25 10:39AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Michael C Fox and Laura Carmichael attend the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Michael C Fox and Laura Carmichael attend the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang/WireImage

Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox have married in secret, after first meeting on the show during its fifth season back in 2014. “I owe a lot to this show,” Fox, who portrays Andrew Parker in the show, told NBC in an interview reflecting on how the BBC drama changed his life. “I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show.” Leslie Nicol, who plays Mrs. Patmore, asked Fox, “What if someone said you’re actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff” to which he replied, “I know. It’s incredible.” Fox and Carmichael have been public about their relationship for years, welcoming their first child into the world in 2021, but have never previously confirmed their marital status. But after letting things slip during the retrospective with NBC, the couple’s reps later confirmed they were married in a statement to Today. Although the couple has tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Carmichael gushed over how lucky she was to have met Fox in a 2019 interview, stating “I’ve fallen in love and made wonderful friends—how lucky am I?” The pair reunited with the rest of the cast ahead of the premiere of Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale, which airs on NBC on Sept. 10.

Read it at Today

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Two College Students Killed a Bear and Skinned It in Their Dorm
BEARLY LEGAL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.11.25 1:56PM EDT 
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., escorts "Touchdown," the bear mascot for Cornell University, through the Capitol rotunda during a visit to celebrate the school's 150th anniversary, November 14, 2014. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., escorts "Touchdown," the bear mascot for Cornell University, through the Capitol rotunda during a visit to celebrate the school's 150th anniversary, November 14, 2014. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

A pair of students at Cornell University shot a 120-pound black bear before dragging it back to their dorm room, and skinning it, according to officials. Police were called after the undergrads aroused suspicion by dragging the bear’s corpse back onto campus last Saturday, but an investigation found the bear had been killed “lawfully” and that the pair both had valid hunting licenses for New York state. A Cornell spokesperson stated that while the action of processing the animal in a dorm was unusual, it did not break any state laws or regulations. No charges have been filed. The incident is considered more striking due to the bear’s unofficial status as a mascot for Cornell athletics, known as the Big Red. A bear costume is a regular fixture at sporting events, and bear imagery features prominently on school memorabilia.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now