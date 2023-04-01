CHEAT SHEET
NBA’s New Union Agreement Rolls Back Ban on Weed
The NBA’s new seven-year collective bargaining agreement rescinds a decades-long ban on players using marijuana, according to The Athletic and The New York Times. The league first began to soften its position on weed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when players were forced to live in an isolated quarantine bubble. “We decided that, given all the things that were happening in society, given all the pressures and stress that players were under, that we didn’t need to act as Big Brother right now,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at the time. Under the agreement negotiated with the National Basketball Players Association, marijuana will be removed from the drug-testing list.