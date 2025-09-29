NBC Brings Back Olympic Coverage Favorite for Milan 2026

Secret Service Vehicle Bursts Into Flames at White House Before Major Talks
BURNING QUESTION
A Secret Service SUV caught fire outside the White House on Monday, just hours before President Donald Trump was set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The fire appeared to originate from the back seat of the vehicle parked at the corner of 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and a Secret Service spokesperson told People magazine it was caused by an electrical issue. “We are grateful that no personnel were injured and we appreciate the response from DC Fire and EMS, who assisted in extinguishing the fire. There were no impacts to our protective operations,” the spokesperson said. The blaze comes as Trump prepared for high-stakes Oval Office talks with Netanyahu about ending the war in Gaza. Trump has struck an optimistic tone about brokering a ceasefire, though White House officials—speaking anonymously—warned the discussions could “go off the rails.” The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.