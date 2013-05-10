NBC Cancels 'Rock Center'

CHEAT SHEET
Does this mean BriWi might have time for a cameo on Girls now? NBC announced on Friday the cancellation of its Brian Williams-anchored newsmagazine program Rock Center. The axing comes in anticipation of NBC's new primetime schedule, which is expected to be announced on Monday. Rock Center's ratings were always dangeously low and suffered further from switching time slots five times. "I'm so proud of the work we did," Williams said in a statement. "Our people got shot at for this broadcast. They pulled countless all-nighters. They investigated, cajoled, hustled and cared deeply. They won awards, won the respect of their colleagues and produced great television journalism." The last episode of Rock Center is expected to air in June.