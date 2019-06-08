NBC Comedy ‘The Good Place’ Will End After Fourth Season

The creator of NBC’s The Good Place says the next season will be the last. Mike Schur says that when the third season ended in January, he knew the end was near. “This show isn’t a typical show where the goal is to do it as long as we can and as many episodes as we can,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not a 200-episode, Friends kind of a deal. It’s not a hangout show.” The comedy, which stars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, has garnered decent ratings and been a favorite at awards shows.