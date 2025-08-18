NBC Forces MSNBC to Change Its Name After Split

MSNBC will change name to MS NOW as parent company Comcast plans to separate it from NBCUniversal.

The name, which stands for My Source for News Opinion and the World, will take effect later this year, once the network becomes part of the new media company, Versant.

A memo, obtained by Variety and The New York Times, said MSNBC wanted to retain its brand and iconic peacock logo but that those will be going with NBCU as part of the rebranding.

“As we all know, the peacock is synonymous with NBCUniversal, and it is a symbol they have decided to keep within the NBCU family,” Versant CEO Mark Lazarus wrote.

“This gives us the opportunity to chart our own path forward, create distinct brand identities, and establish an independent news organization following the spin.”