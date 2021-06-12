NBC Game Show ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Shut Down by ‘Explosive Diarrhea’

Read it at The Wrap
Production on NBC’s new game show Ultimate Slip 'N Slide has been halted for medical reasons—but COVID isn’t the culprit. The Wrap reports that dozens of crew members on the California set fell ill with “awful explosive diarrhea” apparently caused by giardia. The show’s sprawling set had to be tested for the parasite that causes the illness and some workers are reluctant to return after up to 40 got so sick they were “being forced to run into port-o-potties.” Co-hosts Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches apparently escaped infection.