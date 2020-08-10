NBC Head Reportedly Floated Nicolle Wallace to Replace Chuck Todd on ‘Meet the Press’
According to a new report from The New York Times’ Ben Smith, Nicolle Wallace was proposed as a replacement for her MSNBC colleague Chuck Todd as moderator of the Sunday morning news show Meet the Press. Two sources told Smith that NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell had “floated the notion of elevating” George W. Bush’s former White House communications director to take over the long-running Sunday show, but an NBC executive said in a statement that Todd “has led the Sunday news-making and ratings battles for five years at the helm of Meet the Press and will continue to do so.”
Earlier this month, MSNBC expanded Wallace’s afternoon show Deadline: White House to two hours, taking over the 5 p.m. time slot currently held by Todd’s MTP Daily. That show will move to the less-coveted 1 p.m. slot as of Aug. 17, the first day of the Democratic National Convention. The Daily Beast first reported that the network was looking to move Todd out of his afternoon time slot back in January.