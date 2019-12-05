NBC Launching Formal Investigation Into ‘America’s Got Talent’ After 5-Hour Meeting With Gabrielle Union
After meeting with axed America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union, NBC has said it will be opening an investigation into the show. Union, who was abruptly fired after reportedly raising complaints about racist comments and a toxic work environment, met for a fact-finding meeting Tuesday with network executives that lasted for five hours, Variety reports. “The initial conversation was candid and productive. While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution,” NBC said in a statement. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change,” Union said in a tweet ahead of NBC’s announcement. The meeting came after America’s Got Talent said it had dropped Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough. About a week later, Variety reported that the two women faced excessive on-set criticism of their physical appearance, and that Union reportedly received notes about her hairstyles being “too black” for the audience.