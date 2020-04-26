Andrea Mitchell Blasts Dr. Birx: Her Credibility Is Now ‘on the Line’

NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell heavily criticized White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday morning for waving off President Donald Trump’s remarks on ingesting disinfectants, claiming Birx is risking her credibility.
“I think the credibility of the scientists really now is on the line,” Mitchell said on Sunday morning’s Meet the Press, adding: “She is perpetuating an unscientific, untested, single study presented by a nonscientist from the Department of Homeland Security, which led to the president, as she put it, not fully digesting the data. She needed to be very clear on disavowing it, and to this point, she still has not been even this morning.”