NBC News Blasts Tucker Carlson for ‘Dangerously and Dishonestly’ Targeting Their Journalist
WE GOT YOUR BACK
The day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson hosted a former Trump speechwriter with ties to white nationalists to attack NBC News investigative journalist—and former Daily Beast reporter—Brandy Zadrozny for the crime of using basic reporting techniques, NBC News blasted both Fox and Carlson on Thursday for smearing Zadrozny and opening her up to harassment.
Noting that journalists who specialize in reporting on conspiracies and online extremism regularly put themselves at risk, the network added that Carlson had “dangerously and dishonestly targeted one of those journalists—Brandy Zadrozny.” The network also lauded Zadrozny’s contributions in helping the public understand the “dangers of this alt-universe that breeds online” but has a real-world impact.
“FOX News has chosen to smear Brandy,” the statement concluded. “In so doing they have shamefully encouraged harassment and worse. Fortunately, any effort to intimidate Brandy is doomed to failure. NBC News couldn’t be prouder of Brandy, and we will continue to vigorously support her work.”