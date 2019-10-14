CHEAT SHEET
‘IDIOTIC’
NBC News Boss Noah Oppenheim Admits Sexist Columns Were ‘Inappropriate’
Embattled NBC News President Noah Oppenheim is apologizing for columns he wrote in college, including one that said “apparently women enjoy being confined, pumped full of alcohol and preyed upon.” As The Daily Beast reported last week, in his Harvard Crimson columns, Oppenheim also defended Marv Albert after the NBC sportscaster pleaded guilty in a sex case, and also mocked campus feminists and gushed about busty blondes. “My reaction to seeing those excerpts is that I’m mortified by them,” Oppenheim told the Los Angeles Times as NBC continued its damage-control campaign in the wake of ex-staffer Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Kill. “I couldn’t be more sorry I wrote them. They are totally inappropriate. I wrote hundreds of columns for my college paper over 20 years ago, many of them meant to be satirical or intentionally provocative, and those idiotic, inappropriate excerpts in no way reflect what I actually believe in any way, and certainly don’t reflect the way I’ve conducted my actual life, professionally or personally.”