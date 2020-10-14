NBC News to Host Trump Town Hall on Same Night as Canceled Biden Debate
SHOW MUST GO ON
NBC News will host a town-hall event with President Donald Trump Thursday night—the same night he was supposed to debate Joe Biden, but the then-infected Trump forced the cancellation of that virtual event by pulling out. In a statement, NBC News confirmed it will host Trump in Miami at an event moderated by Savannah Guthrie. Biden is doing his own town hall in Philadelphia on ABC News on the same night. The Trump event will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum, and the network said it has been assured that the president is “not shedding infectious virus.” NBC had insisted that the White House produced a negative COVID-19 result for Trump before agreeing to hold the town-hall event. White House physician Sean Conley said Monday that Trump tested negative on consecutive days.