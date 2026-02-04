NBC Picks Olympics Replacement for Savannah Guthrie

Between workouts, commutes, and busy days, making a fresh smoothie isn’t always realistic—unless you have a blender that can go everywhere you do. The portable Ninja Blast MAX does that, and then some.

The Ninja Blast MAX is completely cordless. The rechargeable base delivers up to three hours of battery life, more than enough for a full day of blending. Once your smoothie is mixed, pop on the integrated sip lid and insulated sleeve. Imagine enjoying a freshly made protein smoothie right after your work out—no waiting to get home. With the Ninja Blast MAX, it’s a reality.

It boasts a robust 11.1V motor base and stainless steel blades that effortlessly tackle tough ingredients like ice and frozen fruit. The generous 22-oz capacity jar lets you make enough to share, while three intuitive settings—blend, crush, and smoothie—make whipping up a delicious beverage a breeze. In addition to smoothies and shakes, you can grab this blender for sauces, salsa, salad dressings, soups, and even cocktails: all on the go.

Ninja Blast MAX Cordless Blender Buy At QVC $ 99 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.