NBC Producers Told to Omit Lauer and Curry From ‘Today Show’ Studio Tribute, Sources Say

When the Today Show aired a montage celebrating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Manhattan studio last week, many viewers immediately noticed some of the show’s key—and controversial—past players were missing.

That wasn’t an accidental oversight.

Multiple sources told The Daily Beast that a producer on the show was directed by more senior management not to include footage of several former controversial key figures in the montage, including former longtime host Matt Lauer and host Megyn Kelly. But they also asked them not to include ex-hosts Ann Curry and Amy Robach, now an anchor of ABC 20/20.