NBC: Sorry for Not Airing Memorial

Read it at The New York Times
The NBC news chief apologized to the affiliate stations on Wednesday for not cutting into a Kris Jenner interview during the Today show for the moment of silence for the Sept. 11th victims. “We made an editorial call resulting in the Sept. 11 moment of silence not being seen,” said NBC News president Steve Capus in a memo to the affiliates. The other three networks all interrupted their shows at 8:46 a.m. to show the moment of silence in New York’s Ground Zero on Tuesday, although NBC officially has said it does not routinely observe the moment of silence since 2006 and only did last year for the tenth anniversary of the attacks.