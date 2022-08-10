The Golden Globes Will Come Back to Television in 2023: Report
THAT’S SHOWBIZ, BABY
Two years after a diversity scandal rocked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to its foundations and NBC pulled the 2022 Golden Globes off the air, the show is back and set to broadcast live in 2023. A number of “high-level sources briefed on the plan” told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that NBC is focused on a Jan. 10, 2023, airdate. Both NBC and the HFPA—the organization behind the Golden Globes—declined to comment to THR. The HFPA came under pressure after the Los Angeles Times published a report on Feb. 21, 2021, detailing how the body had no Black members. Another Times exposé published the same day alleged that several existing members had engaged in ethically and financially suspect practices. Following the subsequent industry uproar, NBC said in a statement that though it believed “the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” it was necessary to give the organization “time to do it right.” Despite the fact that, as THR said Tuesday, “many in Hollywood still regard the HFPA as ethically shady,” NBC has apparently decided that the time is right to forgive and forget.