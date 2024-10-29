Media

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell Will End Her Namesake MSNBC Show

The show is the longest-running daytime show on MSNBC—and it’ll end early next year.

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News's Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent.
NBC and MSNBC legend Andrea Mitchell will be leaving her namesake show sometime after the inauguration next year, she said on Tuesday. She’ll pivot to a reporting-focused role—without a daily show.

The anchor announced her decision on Tuesday’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, a day shy of her 78th birthday. The move marks an end to the 16-year-old MSNBC show, the longest-running daytime program on MSNBC and one that helped make Mitchell a star throughout her nearly 50-year career with the Peacock networks.

“After 16 years of being in the anchorage chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: for connecting, listening and reporting in the field, especially whoever is elected next week is going to undertake the fundamental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home,” Mitchell said on Tuesday.

