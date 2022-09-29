CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Reporter Covers Microphone With Condom During Hurricane Ian Broadcast
EXTRA PROTECTION
Read it at Daily Mail
A TV reporter on Wednesday explained her decision to broadcast about Hurricane Ian while holding a microphone wrapped in a condom. “A lot of people are asking what is on my microphone,” NBC’s Kyla Galer said in a clip shared online. “It is what you think it is—it’s a condom! It helps protect the gear. We can’t get these mics wet. There's a lot of wind, there’s a lot of rain, so we got to do what we got to do, and that is put a condom on the microphone.” The intrepid reporter was broadcasting from the Naples area of Florida, where authorities on Thursday said half the roads are no longer passable as a result of flooding.