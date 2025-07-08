NBC’s Nightly News lost viewers in anchor Tom Llamas’ first month as he took the reins from Lester Holt, while his ex-ABC colleague David Muir saw his ratings at ABC’s World News Tonight increase.

Llamas, 46, started his run on June 2. The show’s June ratings averaged around 5.674 million viewers, down from the 66-year-old Holt’s final average at 5.708 million viewers. It also saw a slight drop in viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic, dropping from 828,000 viewers to 823,000 as Holt left the program on May 26.

Muir led World News Tonight to increase its lead over Nightly News between May and June, growing from 7.24 million to 7.308 million in total viewers.

Muir saw his greatest June with numbers that helped World News Tonight lead NBC Nightly News by its largest margin in more than 30 years. World News Tonight remains the top-rated evening news program, though its averages this June were drawn from shortened weeks as the NBA Finals on ABC preempted the show.

World News Tonight aired 17 times in June, while Nightly News aired 23 times.

The slight dip, which is similar to last year’s widened gap, indicates the headwinds Llamas faces in growing an audience and beating his former ABC colleague Muir in a time where viewers are pivoting away from linear television, particularly when a sizable gap between World News Tonight and Nightly News has existed for a decade.

Llamas, who left ABC for NBC in 2021 and had long been considered the frontrunner to replace Holt, told The Washington Post in June that he does “want to be number one.” He conceded, however, that his goal was “not going to happen in a month.”

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen,” he said. “But I believe it will happen.”

Llamas has seen some encouraging signs.

Nightly News marked three consecutive weeks of total viewer growth toward the end of June, and its 25-54 demo gap narrowed to its closest gap in five years, indicating NBC’s promotional blitz of putting Llamas nearly everywhere may have had some effect. (Muir countered the move with a sit-down with People in late May, days before Llamas’ start date.)

Its 823,000 demo average last month was also up from June 2024, which saw 774,000 viewers tune in throughout a turbulent, pre-election news cycle—though Llamas lost 10,000 viewers compared to last year.

NBC News had no comment, though it has touted Llamas’ growth in its public releases and has demonstrated its confidence in him by flying him to Texas on Sunday to anchor coverage of the deadly flash floods that have so far taken the lives of more than 100 people. Llamas also anchors his daily show, Top Story, on NBC News Now, the network’s streaming service.

NBC has managed to avoid the precipitous drop that followed CBS News’ efforts to revamp CBS Evening News once anchor Norah O’Donnell left the program earlier this year, indicating Llamas has room to expand his share of the market.