N.C. GOP Leader Threatened Election Official in Bid to Get Voting Machines, Report Says
‘HOSTILE’
The head of a local Republican Party in North Carolina is accused of threatening and harassing an elections official in a desperate attempt to get his hands on voting machines. William Keith Senter, chair of the Surry County Republican Party, was “aggressive, threatening, and hostile” with elections director Michella Huff and vowed to get her fired if she refused to grant him illegal access to the county’s vote tabulators, according to Reuters, which cited a letter from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. “It’s a shame, that [such a thing] is being normalized. I didn’t expect to get it here in our county. We are just trying to do our job by the law,” Huff told Reuters. Senter, who did not comment on the report, was reportedly on a quest to back up Trumpworld claims the 2020 election was rigged, claiming there was a “chip” in the voting machines that helped sway the vote. No one has been charged in connection with the alleged harassment.