    North Carolina Suspect Faces Murder Charge After Headless Corpse Found in Another Man’s Driveway

    McCaffrey Blauner

    Breaking News Intern

    Goldsboro Police Department

    A North Carolina man was arrested last week in connection with a headless body found in the driveway of a home. Willie Lee Langston, 29, of La Grange, will appear in court on Tuesday to face murder charges in the grisly killing. “I just pulled up to my house. It looks like there is a rotting corpse in my driveway,” homeowner Rodney Daniels, of Goldsboro, told a police dispatcher. Investigators later said that the body was of a white woman, likely in her 30s, and that they believe they’ve identified her, though they are waiting for the results of a DNA test to confirm their findings. Langston has remained in custody since his arrest last week.

