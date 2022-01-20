Policies for Transgender Athletes Will Go Sport-by-Sport: NCAA
TRANS TERMS
The NCAA has announced the adoption of a new policy for transgender athletes competing in college sports. Under the new guidelines, voted on by the association’s board of governors on Wednesday, participation by transgender athletes will be determined on a sport-by-sport basis. The updated approach is in line with the amended policies established by the International Olympic Committee last November. Under the NCAA policy, according to a release, transgender participation will be managed by each sport’s national governing body. If a sport has no governing body in the U.S., the regulations of its international federation supersede, or, failing that, previously established IOC criteria will be observed. “We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and the fostering of fairness across college sports,” said John DeGioia, the NCAA’s Board of Governors chair. “It is important that NCAA member schools, conferences and college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy.” The new policy will go into effect immediately.