NCAA Apologizes After Viral TikTok Exposes Woeful Women’s Facilities
UNFAIR GAME
The NCAA has apologized to women’s basketball teams after viral posts exposed stark differences between the men’s and women’s facilities. The weight room for women consisted of one tiny set of dumbbells, while the men’s facility was the size of a warehouse, according to Oregon basketballer Sedona Prince’s TikTok. The NCAA has since promised more space for the women’s weight rooms. “We fell short this year... We acknowledge that,” said NCAA official Lynn Holzman. Since Prince’s video went viral, more inequities have come to light: The NCAA has four more men’s teams than women’s, and they fund the men’s National Invite Tournament but not the women’s.
“We cannot as leaders of young women allow Mark Emmert and his team to use us and our student-athletes at their convenience,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “All teams here deal with the same issues as the men’s teams this season, yet their ‘reward’ is different.”