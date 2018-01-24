NCAA Investigating Michigan State Over Larry Nassar

The NCAA has opened a formal inquiry into Michigan State University over gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, who stands accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls. Nassar worked at the school as both a sports doctor and on the faculty for decades. “The NCAA has requested information from Michigan State about any potential rules violations,” Donald Remy, the collegiate athletics association’s chief legal officer, told The New York Times. According to its bylaws, the organization requires member colleges to protect the health and well-being of its athletes. A Detroit News investigation published last week found that complaints about Nassar were filed as early as 1997 concerning underage athletes, and at least 14 representatives and leaders from Michigan State knew of such reports over the years, including current President Lou Anna Simon.
