‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 45
NCIS: Los Angeles star Rachael Carpani has died suddenly at the age of 45. The Way Back actor died on Dec. 7 “after a long battle with chronic illness,” her parents said in a statement shared on social media on Monday. The Home and Away star was admitted to the hospital in 2021 with abdominal pain, although no further information was given about the cause. “Basically it was a case of me not listening to my body and the pain (I tend to work through pain!) and allowing myself to get quite ill,” she wrote at the time. The Australian featured in 180 episodes of the soap McLeod’s Daughters in her home country from 2001 to 2009, but she moved to the U.S. to escape being recognized as her character, Jodi. The account that posted the statement announcing her death, thought to belong to Carpani’s sister, posted a birthday tribute to her in August. “Whether she’s done up and going out or staying in and working, she’s the most beautiful woman I know. Happiest of birthdays to my gorgeous sister@rachcarpani. You bring so much light and joy and we love you so much!"