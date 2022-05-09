Ncuti Gatwa Named the Next Doctor on ‘Doctor Who’
Although Doctor Who fans have long known that silence will fall when the question is asked, nobody ever told them what’s expected when casting news drops. Nevertheless, they’ve responded to this weekend’s announcement the only way it deserves to be met: with rapturous applause. On Sunday, the BBC said it had tapped Ncuti Gatwa to play the titular role on Doctor Who, the beloved British science-fiction series. Gatwa, a 29-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor best known for his breakout role as Eric Effiong on the Netflix hit Sex Education, will play the 14th Time Lord, taking over from Jodie Whittaker, who helmed three seasons as the show’s first female Doctor. “It feels really amazing,” Gatwa told the BBC on Sunday. “It’s a true honor. This role is an institution and it’s so iconic.” Gatwa’s first season as the Doctor will also be marked by the return of veteran showrunner Russell T. Davies, who resurrected Doctor Who in 2005 after a hiatus of more than a decade. “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” Davies said. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.”