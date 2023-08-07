Ne-Yo Gives ‘Deepest Apologies’ After Anti-Trans Comments
‘MUCH REFLECTION’
Singer Ne-Yo offered up his apologies after making controversial comments about transgender kids over the weekend. “After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” the 43-year-old said in a statement posted to social media. Ne-Yo caught flack for a Saturday interview with VladTV, in which he said he “didn’t understand” how parents could allow their young children to become transgender. “If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that? He’s five. He can’t drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?” Ne-Yo said Sunday that he hopes to “better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy.”