Ne-Yo’s Wife Files for Divorce, Claiming He Had Baby With ‘Paramour’
CONSCIOUS UNCOUPLING
Crystal Renay is ‘So Sick’ of her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s alleged infidelity. Renay, who married singer–songwriter Ne–Yo in 2016, filed divorce documents on Monday, claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation,” according to Page Six. In the filing, Renay, 36, claimed Ne–Yo had “recently fathered a minor” with a “paramour.” She listed their date of separation as July 22—nine days before she took to Instagram to publicly accuse Ne–Yo of putting her through “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” In the Monday filing, Renay asked for primary physical custody of the three children she shares with the 42-year-old Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith. After their 2016 wedding ceremony, the high–profile couple formally split two years later. They re-tied the knot in April 2022.