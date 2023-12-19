CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Florida Man Pleads Guilty After Threatening to Kill Justice John Roberts
FESSING UP
Read it at New York Post
Neal Sidhwaney, a 43-year-old former Google programmer, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the Justice Department announced Monday. Sidhwaney faces up to five years in federal prison over a voicemail left for Roberts in which he identifies himself, threatens to murder the Chief Justice, and dares him to report the call to the authorities. “Yeah hi, my name is Neal Sidhwaney, uh, this message is for [Justice Roberts]… I will fucking kill you… Go fucking tell the Deputy U.S. Marshals you fucking pussy,” Sidhwaney said according to a court filing. “I will fucking talk to them and then I’ll fucking come kill you anyways, you fucking cunt.”