Nearly 1,000 Civilians Found Dead Near Kyiv—Most ‘Simply Executed’
Russian forces likely “simply executed” nearly 1,000 Ukrainian citizens before they withdrew from the Kyiv area, Ukrainian officials said Friday. Police said the roughly 900 bodies were found in makeshift mass graves or just littered on the streets, and about 95 percent of them died from gunshot wounds. “Consequently, we understand that under the [Russian] occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police, told the Associated Press. Police said they continue to find more bodies every day, some under heaps of rubble. The figure is nearly double what authorities believed to be the total two weeks ago, with the largest number of bodies—350—being found in mass graves in Bucha.