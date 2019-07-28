CHEAT SHEET
Nearly 1,400 Detained in Moscow Opposition Protests
Russian police have detained nearly 1,400 demonstrators in front of Moscow’s city hall, the largest detainment in more than a decade. The Associated Press reports that of the1,373 arrested, most have been released but 150 mostly well-known opposition leaders remain in custody. OVD-Info, a group that monitors elections, is providing legal support to those still detained. Russian police violently broke up the protest, which was aimed at the current government which banned a number of opposition party candidates from the September 8 municipal city elections. The enter 45-seat city council is up for grabs in the vote.