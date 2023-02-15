Nearly 200 NYT Contributors Blast Paper’s Trans Coverage
ON NOTICE
More than 170 New York Times contributors have publicly put the paper on blast for what they describe as following “the lead of far-right hate groups” in their coverage of trans issues. In an open letter, the group—some of whom are trans, non-binary, and gender-non-conforming—addressed the associate managing editor for standards, Philip Corbett, to question why the paper devoted 15,000 words on its front page in recent months to debate “the propriety of medical care for trans children.” The contributors alleged that “the Times has in recent years treated gender diversity with an eerily familiar mix of pseudoscience and euphemistic, charged language, while publishing reporting on trans children that omits relevant information about its sources.” The letter also noted that Times articles have at times been cited in court to argue in support of anti-trans legislation. “As thinkers, we are disappointed to see the New York Times follow the lead of far-right hate groups in presenting gender diversity as a new controversy warranting new, punitive legislation,” the group wrote.