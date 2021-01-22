Nearly 2,000 of Boston’s Vaccine Doses Wrecked After Cleaner Accidentally Unplugs Freezer
MY BAD
Nearly 2,000 precious doses of the coronavirus vaccine were ruined in Boston this week after a contractor inadvertently unplugged a freezer while cleaning it. According to NBC Boston, some 1,900 doses of the Moderna shot spoiled aboard a refrigerated truck in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood. A spokesperson for the Veterans Affairs Boston Pharmacy said the plug of one of the onboard freezers, which keep the vaccine doses at the right temperature, was “accidentally removed... while cleaning.” The pharmacy is now investigating the incident, and it wants to know why an installed alarm system didn’t go off. The spokesman said that the doses will be replaced and they don’t “foresee disruption” the vaccine rollout as a result of the blooper.