Nearly 50 Guns Found in Home of OC Judge Accused of Killing Wife
The Orange County Superior Court judge arrested last week on suspicion that he killed his wife was officially charged with felony murder on Friday, according to prosecutors. Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, is accused of shooting Sheryl Ferguson, 65, in their California home. He was released on a $1 million bail. Authorities say they discovered an arsenal of 47 rifles, shotguns, and handguns and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition in Ferguson’s home. A criminal complaint alleges Ferguson shot his wife with a Glock .40 and “threatened the victim earlier in the evening by making a hand gesture indicative of pointing a gun at her.” Ferguson’s attorneys issued a statement calling the incident “an accident and nothing more,” claiming the shooting was “a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family.” Ferguson has been a Superior Court judge handling criminal cases since 2015, most recently winning re-election in 2020.