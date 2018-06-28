Nearly 600 Demonstrators Arrested at Capitol Hill Immigration Protest

Almost 600 protestors were arrested Thursday for demonstrating in the U.S. Senate building as part of an anti-ICE protest, according to ABC News. The protestors, who were almost all women, descended on Capitol Hill to condemn President Donald Trump’s policy of separating families at the border. ABC reports that the group—which included senators from Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Connecticut, as well as organizers from the Women’s March—marched around the building in mylar blankets reminiscent of those given out at the border while chanting “WE CARE” and “ABOLISH ICE.” Some wore updated versions of Melania Trump’s now-infamous “I Don’t Care. Do U?” jacket. They were eventually arrested for unlawfully demonstrating in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building, according to a press release from the Capitol Police, and were “processed on the scene” and released.
