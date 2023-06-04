CHEAT SHEET
Nearly 80 Afghan Schoolgirls Were Poisoned at School: Official
Almost 80 schoolgirls in Afghanistan were poisoned while at school over the weekend and taken to a hospital, an Afghan official said on Sunday. The attacks were split up between two primary schools, the official told the Associated Press, and an initial investigation indicated they were carried out by someone who held a personal grudge. That person allegedly paid a third-party to carry it out, the official added. “Both primary schools are near to each other and were targeted one after the other,” Mohammad Rahmani, who heads Sar-e-Pul’s education department, said. “We shifted the students to hospital and now they are all fine.” Since the Taliban took over in 2021, girls are only provided an education up to the sixth grade.