Nearly 90 Parachuting Soldiers Were Blown Into Trees in Training Exercise
Eighty-seven parachuting soldiers in a training exercise in Mississippi were blown into trees on Wednesday evening, leaving 32 injured. According to the Associated Press, four of the soldiers were injured badly enough to require hospitalization, and military officials are investigating the cause of the incident. Five soldiers had broken vertebrae, but none had injured their spinal cord. All of them are expected to recover, though for most of them, that will take a few months. “In my career, I’ve seen about a half-dozen times where this many jumpers end up in the trees,” Col. Christopher Landers said in a news conference Thursday, noting that the scale of the accident was rare. The soldiers were reportedly taking part in a 10-day training exercise at Camp Shelby, a 134,000-acre training site that hosts the National Guard and has a joint forces training center.