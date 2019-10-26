CHEAT SHEET
Nearly 900 Children Under 12 Diagnosed With H.I.V. in Pakistan After Pediatrician Reused Tainted Syringes
Nearly 900 children in a small Pakistani town have been diagnosed with H.I.V. after a local pediatrician allegedly used tainted syringes that spread the virus. The New York Times reports that local health officials first started logging the outbreak in April, and that since then more than 1,100 people, including adults, tested positive for the virus. The number is expected to rise. The officials traced the spread to one pediatrician, Muzaffar Ghangro, who happened to be the cheapest in the town charging just 20 cents a visit. Several parents complained to officials that he rummaged through garbage to find syringes to use on their children. Ghanghro claims he never reused syringes, but has been arrested and charged with negligence, manslaughter, and causing unintentional harm.